Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 2,030 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 141,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

