Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,090,000 after purchasing an additional 364,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $206.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

