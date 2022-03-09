Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.27. 139,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.