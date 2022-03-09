Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

PHDG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

