Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to post $92.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.68 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,989. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

