Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 18,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,508. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.