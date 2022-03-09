$744.03 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report sales of $744.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.00 million and the highest is $786.35 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Visteon by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $8.31 on Friday, reaching $108.44. 14,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,879. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

