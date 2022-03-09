MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. MONK has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $5,859.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003754 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

