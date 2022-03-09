Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $909,810.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $78.76 or 0.00186797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.63 or 0.06433995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.86 or 0.99893233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,809 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

