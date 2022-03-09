Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $74,078.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.26 or 0.00273382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006974 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00098041 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,238 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

