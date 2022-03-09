iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. 849,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

