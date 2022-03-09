Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG remained flat at $$24.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,343. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

