Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,758,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

CMG stock traded up $102.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,416.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,700.62. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.