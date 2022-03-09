PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. 189,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

