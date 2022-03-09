Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 250,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.83 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after purchasing an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

