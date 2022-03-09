$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 21,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Green Dot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

