Zacks: Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 3,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,196 shares of company stock valued at $303,276. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

