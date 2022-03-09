Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%.

ACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,461. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $732.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

