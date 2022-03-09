Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,579. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

