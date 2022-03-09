Ballast Inc. Invests $274,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 488.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,232. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

