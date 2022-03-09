Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 17249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

