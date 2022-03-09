Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.79

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 44968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,239.20.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

