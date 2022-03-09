Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.61

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.61 and last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 420441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.85.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

