Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.20

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 129.99 ($1.70), with a volume of 2288460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.73).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 390 ($5.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.50 ($5.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.63 million and a P/E ratio of -29.91.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

