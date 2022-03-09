Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 525,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,847,248 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.16.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
