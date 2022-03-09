Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $185.61. 109,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

