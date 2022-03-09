Ballast Inc. Purchases 1,568 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 134,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

