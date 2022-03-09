-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humacyte.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 573,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,188. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. Humacyte has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45.

