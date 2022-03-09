Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

