SharedStake Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $4,931.98 and $905.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.11 or 0.06424937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,973.48 or 0.99654805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041149 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

