DistX Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $10,609.75 and $28,581.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DistX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.11 or 0.06424937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,973.48 or 0.99654805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041149 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars.

