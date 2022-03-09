Insider Buying: The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Insider Purchases 102,793 Shares of Stock

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) insider Maurice Helfgott acquired 102,793 shares of Income & Growth VCT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £99,709.21 ($130,646.24).

LON IGV traded down GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.61 ($1.17). 25,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.44. The Income & Growth VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £106.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56.

About Income & Growth VCT (Get Rating)

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

