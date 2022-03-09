Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $775,950.21 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STEM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 128,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $10,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $44,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $23,620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $4,219,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

