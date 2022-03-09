Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13. Novanta has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

