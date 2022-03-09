TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.10

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 560005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

