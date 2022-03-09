Ballast Inc. Purchases 2,280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 382,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,616. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.94 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

