Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Cut by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 79,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,567. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

