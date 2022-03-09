52,500 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 85.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after buying an additional 661,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 276,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,729. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,219 shares of company stock worth $18,045,513 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.