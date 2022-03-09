Toople (LON:TOOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 2675418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43.

About Toople (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

