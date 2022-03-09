Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.30

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 382573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.04 ($0.03).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

