Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.50

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 102764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

The company has a market cap of £4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 49.36 and a quick ratio of 49.03.

Get Online Blockchain alerts:

Online Blockchain Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.