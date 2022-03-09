Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.50

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 102764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).
The company has a market cap of £4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 49.36 and a quick ratio of 49.03.
Online Blockchain Company Profile (LON:OBC)
Further Reading
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.