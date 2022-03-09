Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $960.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 960 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 986 ($12.92), with a volume of 150912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,078 ($14.12).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.35.

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 6,142 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,579 ($20.69) per share, with a total value of £96,982.18 ($127,073.09).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

