Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.60.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.43. The company had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.