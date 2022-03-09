Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

