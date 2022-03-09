Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.