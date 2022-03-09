Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.41.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 281,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.04 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.87.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.