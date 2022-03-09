Norway Savings Bank Acquires 731 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,302.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. 45,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.