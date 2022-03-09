IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 9,178 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 1,011,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.