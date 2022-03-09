Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,804,018 shares of company stock valued at $808,946,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $139.89. 150,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $388.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.