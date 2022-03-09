EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $520,984.28 and $133,958.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101935 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.